Kenneth J. Rausch, 90, Sauk Rapids

March 11, 1928 - October 13, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 AM on Friday at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond for Kenneth J. Rausch who passed away on Saturday at Cherrywood Advanced Living in Richmond. Rev. Matthew Luft will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Friday. A private burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Kenneth was born on March 11, 1928 to Alfred and Zita (Sanders) Rausch in Waite Park. He married Laura Kemper on May 29, 1951. Kenneth proudly served our country in the United States Navy. For 25 years, Kenneth was a Machinist at Basic Industries and retired in 1988. After retirement, he and Laura enjoyed going south to Arizona during the winter months. Kenneth was very knowledgeable and loved socializing, especially during coffee hour when living in Becker. He was a tough and soft-hearted man who enjoyed bowling, fishing, and golfing.

Kenneth is survived by his children, Karen (Glenn) Berkman of Richmond and Gary (Kelly) Rausch of Maple Grove; grandchildren, Brandon (Tara) Rausch, and Nikki (Matt) Wiitala; great grandchildren, Taylor, Riley, Ben, and Laura; sister, Patricia Christen and many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Laura; grandson, Corey; and brothers, Roger and Marvin Rausch.