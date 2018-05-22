Kenneth J. Maurer, 64, Becker

April 23, 1954 - May 22, 2018

Ken was born in St. Paul, Minnesota. He was the first born of six brothers and two sisters. This made him a leader and a man who knew how to give marching orders. To further enhance these abilities, he joined the United States Marine Corps after graduating high school. In the Marines he settled into aircraft and engine mechanics. Ken was honorably discharged with National Service Medal, Recognition of Superior Performance and believe it or not, a Good Conduct Medal. He carried his love of mechanics into his civil life. Ken drove and maintained his race car, #44, for six years. He worked at Cretex in Elk River where he worked with large concrete supports for 40 years, there was no job at Cretex he hadn’t done. He always kept a motorcycle close by. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, the Walking Dead and 800 AM WVAL Radio.