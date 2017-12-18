Kenneth F. “Ken” Bauerly, 102, St. Cloud

December 2, 1915 - December 15, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Kenneth F. "Ken" Bauerly, age 102 of St. Cloud. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Entombment will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Family and friends may call between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 noon on Wednesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Ken Bauerly, our fun-loving dad, grandpa, great-grandpa and great-great grandpa passed away peacefully to join his devoted wife, Gen, in heaven.

Ken was born on December 2, 1915 in Iowa to Jacob and Anna Bauerly. He married the love of his life, Geneva Chirhart, on October 20, 1935.

Ken was an amazing person with admirable characteristics that all people would love to have. He was his family’s patriarch- leading by example of selflessness, wit, hard work and kindness. Ken was quick to lend a helping hand, a word of encouragement, an ear for listening and a “Yes, Dear”. He loved to travel, take care of his lawn, watch the Twins and Vikings and Family Feud. He was the sunshine in his family’s life and will dearly be missed.

Survivors include his five children; JoAnn (Glen) Hinkemeyer of Sauk Rapids, Jack (Jeanette) Bauerly of Maple Grove, Roger Bauerly of Bloomington, Greg (Patti) Bauerly of St. Cloud, Dale Bauerly of St. Cloud, seven grandchildren; Jeff (Kathy) Hinkemeyer, Kim (Mark) Doman, Terry (Karen) Bauerly, Todd (Diana) Bauerly, Jody (Ted) Prom, Meghan (Shaun) Simones, Jenny (Mark) Carr, 19 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 72 years, Gen, nine brothers and sisters; Beatrice, Alvina, Herrold, Irene, Leo, Gladyce, Marie, Vince, Vivian and his son-in-law, Bob.