Kenneth Eugene Gorrell, 87, St. Cloud

Kenneth Eugene Gorrell died in his Saint Cloud home on January 25, 2018. He was born on May 28, 1930, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Ray and Lieurena King Gorrell. He grew up in Chicago and Midlothian, Illinois, spending many summers with grandparents and other relatives in southern Indiana. He graduated from Midlothian Public School in 1944 and Thornton Township High School, Harvey, in 1948.

Studying for the Lutheran ministry, he graduated with a B.A. in the Social Sciences from Capital University in Columbus, Ohio, in 1953, then an ecclesiastical M.A. from Capital Theological Seminary in 1957, having completed an internship at Saint Petri Lutheran Church in Toledo, Ohio. He served as pastor in three Lutheran churches in Illinois: Immanuel, New Douglas; Saint Peter, Emden; and Our Saviour, Normal.

He and Donna Ketelboeter were married on June 14, 1952. They had four daughters: Lynn Marie, Julia Louise (deceased), Louisa Anne, and Michele Jeanine. The family moved to Milwaukee in1981 when Donna accepted a faculty position at the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee. Leaving the active ministry, Ken was able to devote more time to his interest in woodworking, plus a growing interest in art glass, setting up shop in the house basement. These interests became fulltime work when Ken and Donna moved to Saint Cloud, Minnesota, and Ken was able to set up shop separate from the house while Donna taught at Saint Cloud State University. Ken became a member of Arts Coop and displayed his wood and glass products for sale in the downtown Saint Cloud store. Later he became manager of the Coop and established the attached Arts Gallery. He retired when the stores closed at year's end 2015.

He spent his remaining years sorting and arranging tools and other equipment, giving some away, selling some. He died at home and at rest. In addition to his wife Donna, he leaves three daughters: Lynn Grosch, Louisa Boardman, and Michele Gorrell; and four grandchildren: Aaron Joseph Grosch, Julie Flanigan, Kayleigh Rosenau, and Samantha Boardman. At his request, no memorial service has been planned.