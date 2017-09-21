Kenneth A. Hammer, 89, Richmond

September 22, 1927 - September 19, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 23, 2017 at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Kenneth A. Hammer, age 89, who died Tuesday at Cherrywood Assisted Living Center. Burial will be in the St. Margaret’s Cemetery in Lake Henry.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 – 8:00 pm., Friday at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. Visitation will continue from 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning at the funeral home.

Kenneth was born in Lake Henry, MN to Alois and Margaret (Stockard) Hammer. He married Florentine Wenker on July 26, 1969 in St. Margaret’s Church, Lake Henry. Kenneth served as a Corporal in the U.S. Army from January 7, 1953 – January 6, 1955. He was a dairy and grain farmer in Lake Henry. Kenneth enjoyed fishing, carpentry, remodeling, building, watching baseball and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and family.

Survivors include his wife, Florentine; children, David (Kathleen), Jeffrey (Amy), Michael (Heather); brother, Robert (Mary), and 7 grandchildren.