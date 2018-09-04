Kelly’s TV Guide for Fall 2018

KELLY'S RETURNING PICKS FOR FALL 2018

I've got some new programs on my radar...but these three programs are definitely going to be taking up my time over the winter months.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

THIS IS US - Kelly's PICK 1

Right now, I am totally into this program. I'm not sure what it is...but they magically take you back and forth between different eras, constantly introducing new characters to the program, and keep you coming back for more. Lucky for us! As is the previous two seasons, they are going to give us a satisfying 18 episodes that while introducing new twists and turns, still focus on the amazing father... Jack, even though we all suffered thru his tragic ending and funeral in episode 2. The best of happiness, sadness, and wonder. If you like programs about family and life, you will love This is Us. You can tune in for the season premiere on Tuesday, September 25th, at 9 pm.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

THE BIG BANG THEORY - Kelly's PICK 2

Although I am WAY behind on my sereies of The Big Bang Theory, I'm excited about their upcoming and final season 12. The program will air Thursdays on CBS in it's regular time slot, with Young Sheldon following.

ABC / Image Group LA via Getty Images

THE GOOD DOCTOR IS BACK - Kelly's PICK 3

This is another series that I can't get enough of. My only complaint: There weren't enough episodes in season 1! I want it to last a little bit longer this time. It dropped out in the dead of winter. Not a good place to end when you live in Minnesota. Plus...it gives people a chance to forget about it too soon and replace it with something that's going to take them through the season. I really felt like we just got a sneak peak, and then it was gone. That being said, I love the concept. I'm fascinated with the series. The Good Doctor returns to ABC Monday, September 24th at 9 pm central.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

WHAT'S NEW? Kelly's PICK 4

There are some new series that I'm really interested in as well. They are bringing back Murphy Brown! My mother and I just watched "The Book Club' featuring some of the most talent actresses we've ever known; one of them being Murphy Brown herself, Candice Bergen. She is still as funny as ever; and I'm SO glad we get her back. Murphy Brown will premiere Thursdays on CBS.