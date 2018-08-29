Kelly’s Picks & Wants for CMA Awards: Who Do You Want To Win?
The CMA Awards are coming up and will air on November 14th at 7 central time on ABC.
Who do you think will be this years winners? I've made my predictions of who I THINK will win; and also, who I WANT to win. Maybe you agree?
MY PREDICTIONS AND MY WANTS
Before you judge me...remember...it's just my personal opinion. As a musician myself, I appreciate artists that can play, sing, and write their own material; who go above and beyond the tour; reaching out to their fans and radio for believing in them. So here goes.
Entertainer of the year:
WILL BE: Chris Stapleton
WANT TO BE: Luke Bryan
Male Vocalist of the year:
WILL BE: Chris Stapleton
WANT TO BE: Chris Young
Female Vocalist of the year:
WILL BE: Carrie Underwood
WANT TO BE: Miranda Lambert
Vocal Duo of the year:
WILL BE: FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE
WANT TO BE: DAN & SHAY
New Vocal Duo:
WILL BE: Lanco
WANT TO BE: Midland
Vocal Group of the year:
WILL BE: Old Dominion
WANT TO BE: Old Dominion
Record Label:
WILL BE: Chris Stapleton
WANT TO BE: SAME
Song of the year:
WILL BE: Tin Man- Miranda Lambert
WANT TO BE: SAME
Album of the year:
WILL BE: Christ Stapleton- From a Room Vol. 1.
WANT TO BE: SAME