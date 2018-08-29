Kelly’s Picks & Wants for CMA Awards: Who Do You Want To Win?

The CMA Awards are coming up and will air on November 14th at 7 central time on ABC.

Who do you think will be this years winners? I've made my predictions of who I THINK will win; and also, who I WANT to win. Maybe you agree?

MY PREDICTIONS AND MY WANTS

Before you judge me...remember...it's just my personal opinion. As a musician myself, I appreciate artists that can play, sing, and write their own material; who go above and beyond the tour; reaching out to their fans and radio for believing in them. So here goes.

Entertainer of the year:

WILL BE: Chris Stapleton

WANT TO BE: Luke Bryan

Male Vocalist of the year:

WILL BE: Chris Stapleton

WANT TO BE: Chris Young

Female Vocalist of the year:

WILL BE: Carrie Underwood

WANT TO BE: Miranda Lambert

Vocal Duo of the year:

WILL BE: FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE

WANT TO BE: DAN & SHAY

New Vocal Duo:

WILL BE: Lanco

WANT TO BE: Midland

Vocal Group of the year:

WILL BE: Old Dominion

WANT TO BE: Old Dominion

Record Label:

WILL BE: Chris Stapleton

WANT TO BE: SAME

Song of the year:

WILL BE: Tin Man- Miranda Lambert

WANT TO BE: SAME

Album of the year:

WILL BE: Christ Stapleton- From a Room Vol. 1.

WANT TO BE: SAME