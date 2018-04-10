Kelly’s Last-Minute Left-Overs: Onion Bombs [WATCH]

98.1 Minnesota's New Country/Youtube

ONION BOMBS

If you like meatloaf, you're going to love Onion Bombs. Pretty easy to make; takes about an hour from prep time to table.

INGREDIENTS

1 Cup milk

2 Cups bread crumbs

1 egg

2 pounds of hamburger

3 medium yellow onions

Spicy mustard

Bbq sauce (choose your favorite brand and flavor)

Salt

Garlic Salt

Pepper

Bacon

DIRECTIONS

Heat oven to 450.

Peel and core onions by following instructions on video. Keep core of onions to chop up for meat mixture.

Put onion peels in a pan.

Mix all ingredients in a bowl, except bacon. Make meat balls and fill the onion circles with mixture.

Take bacon and wrap meat filled onion with bacon and place in cake pan.

Bake for 40 minutes.

Serve with a side of BBQ sauce and your favorite veggies!

ALTERNATE FAST RECIPE

Just combine the above ingredient, besides the bacon. Spray a loaf dish. Place 1/2 of the meat mixture in the loaf pan, then put a layer of bacon and onions. Cover with remaining meat mixture, and top with bacon. Bake for at least an hour, or until center is brown.

Enjoy!