Kelly’s Last-Minute Left-Overs: Onion Bombs [WATCH]
98.1 Minnesota's New Country/Youtube
ONION BOMBS
If you like meatloaf, you're going to love Onion Bombs. Pretty easy to make; takes about an hour from prep time to table.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 Cup milk
- 2 Cups bread crumbs
- 1 egg
- 2 pounds of hamburger
- 3 medium yellow onions
- Spicy mustard
- Bbq sauce (choose your favorite brand and flavor)
- Salt
- Garlic Salt
- Pepper
- Bacon
DIRECTIONS
- Heat oven to 450.
- Peel and core onions by following instructions on video. Keep core of onions to chop up for meat mixture.
- Put onion peels in a pan.
- Mix all ingredients in a bowl, except bacon. Make meat balls and fill the onion circles with mixture.
- Take bacon and wrap meat filled onion with bacon and place in cake pan.
Bake for 40 minutes.
Serve with a side of BBQ sauce and your favorite veggies!
ALTERNATE FAST RECIPE
Just combine the above ingredient, besides the bacon. Spray a loaf dish. Place 1/2 of the meat mixture in the loaf pan, then put a layer of bacon and onions. Cover with remaining meat mixture, and top with bacon. Bake for at least an hour, or until center is brown.
Enjoy!