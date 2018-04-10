Kelly’s Last-Minute Left-Overs: Onion Bombs [WATCH]

ONION BOMBS

If you like  meatloaf, you're going to love Onion Bombs.  Pretty easy to make; takes about an hour from prep time to table.

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 Cup milk
  • 2 Cups bread crumbs
  • 1 egg
  • 2 pounds of hamburger
  • 3 medium yellow onions
  • Spicy mustard
  • Bbq sauce (choose your favorite brand and flavor)
  • Salt
  • Garlic Salt
  • Pepper
  • Bacon

DIRECTIONS

  • Heat oven to 450.
  • Peel and core onions by following instructions on video. Keep core of onions to chop up for meat mixture.
  • Put onion peels in  a pan.
  • Mix all ingredients in a bowl, except bacon.  Make meat balls and fill the onion circles with mixture.
  • Take bacon and wrap meat filled onion with bacon and place in cake pan.

Bake for 40 minutes.

Serve with a side of BBQ sauce and your favorite veggies!

ALTERNATE FAST RECIPE

Just combine the above ingredient, besides the bacon. Spray a loaf dish. Place 1/2 of the meat mixture in the loaf pan, then put a layer of bacon and onions. Cover with remaining meat mixture, and top with bacon.  Bake for at least an hour, or until center is brown.

Enjoy!

