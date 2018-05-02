Thinkstock

LAST MINUTE LEFT-OVERS

Looking for a meal that's not only delicious, but filling and healthy? This is it! You can make it in about 20 minutes.

INGREDIENTS

Frozen Tyson's grilled chicken

Frozen Onion & Pepper Strips

Frozen Sliced Mushrooms

Fresh garlic to taste, or try the new Garlic Pods in your freezer section

Frozen zuchinni

Optional: Frozen brown rice

DIRECTIONS

Put some Extra Virgin Olive oil in a pan, just enough so your chicken won't stick. Dump in 2-3 cups of frozen chopped chicken.

Let cook for 3-5 minutes.

Add seasonings. I prefer Tumeric, pepper, salt and Cayenne pepper. Don't forget to add your garlic pods for that fresh garlic flavor.

Dump in the rest of your veggies and rice; then cover. Stir occasionally. Let steam for about 15 minutes.