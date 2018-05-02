Kelly’s Last Minute Left-Overs: Chicken Rice Veggie Dish in 20 Minutes [WATCH]
LAST MINUTE LEFT-OVERS
Looking for a meal that's not only delicious, but filling and healthy? This is it! You can make it in about 20 minutes.
INGREDIENTS
- Frozen Tyson's grilled chicken
- Frozen Onion & Pepper Strips
- Frozen Sliced Mushrooms
- Fresh garlic to taste, or try the new Garlic Pods in your freezer section
- Frozen zuchinni
- Optional: Frozen brown rice
DIRECTIONS
Put some Extra Virgin Olive oil in a pan, just enough so your chicken won't stick. Dump in 2-3 cups of frozen chopped chicken.
Let cook for 3-5 minutes.
Add seasonings. I prefer Tumeric, pepper, salt and Cayenne pepper. Don't forget to add your garlic pods for that fresh garlic flavor.
Dump in the rest of your veggies and rice; then cover. Stir occasionally. Let steam for about 15 minutes.
Serve and enjoy!