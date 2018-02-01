Kelly Joe Depa, 27, St. Cloud

November 17, 1990 - January 28, 2018

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 5, 2018 at the Daniel Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud for Kelly Joe Depa, age 27 of St. Cloud who died unexpectedly at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by loved ones. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Visitation will be after 10:00 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Kelly was born on November 17, 1990 in Watertown, New York to Joe and Georgia (Platz) Depa. He lived out most of his life in the St. Cloud area where he loved anything with 2-4 wheels, but not quite as much as he loved his family and friends.

Kelly’s strength, big muscles, tenacity and “hooge” heart will be deeply missed.

Kelly is survived by his daughter, Alivia Depa; fiancé, Ashley Ramsey; his parents, Joe and Georgia Depa; “little” brother Shawn; grandparents, Donald Platz, Bonita Erie, Richard Depa; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Alyce Turner-Herndon; uncle Troy Platz; cousins, Troy “T.J.” Platz, Jr. and Cory Platz.