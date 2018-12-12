Kegs For Kitties at Beaver Island Brewing Tonight 5-7 PM

Do you love animals? How about cats specifically? If so, you can enjoy a great evening at Beaver Island Brewing on Wednesday December 12th from 5-7 pm; 216 16th Ave S, St. Cloud.

It's a perrrr-fect evening. Drink beer to help kitties! Every beer you drink will be $1 donated to Lucky's Place in Sauk Rapids; a non profit NO KILL animal shelter.

Enjoy the food provided by Smok-in D's BBQ, and live music by the talented Charlie Roth.

ABOUT THE ANIMALS AT LUCKY'S PLACE

Lucky's Place animals are spayed/neutered, up-to-date with routine shots, and house trained before they are allowed to be brought home.

DONATIONS TO HELP LUCKY'S PLACE

Unable to make it to the Fundraiser, but you'd still like to help? If you'd like to adopt a cat or kitten; or make donations of any kind, they can be mailed to:

Lucky's Place

1550 95th Avenue North East

Sauk Rapids, Minnesota 56379

You can also donate online using paypal! Click Here to donate, or learn more about Lucky's place.

The Lucky's Place Team is also more than willing to pick up items if you wish to donate from the daily needs list!

Feel free to contact Jan to set up a time! You can call Monday through Saturday to make an appointment. Lucky's Place is closed on Sundays.

CALL JAN!

If you would like more information about Lucky's Place, donations or if you're ready to adopt, call Jan today at 320-241-1829 or send her an email: jan@luckysplace.org.