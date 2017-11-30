Keenum Named NFC Offensive Player of Month for November

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) _ Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum has been named the NFC Player of the Month for November.

Keenum completed 69 of 97 passes (71.1 percent) for 866 yards and seven touchdowns over three games, with just two interceptions and two sacks. He also rushed for one score, helping the Vikings total 400-plus yards of offense in each game. Keenum is the second monthly award winner for the Vikings this year, after defensive end Everson Griffen was honored on the other side of the ball for October.

The last Vikings quarterback to win the award was Brett Favre, in Nov. 2009. Favre and running back Adrian Peterson (Dec. 2012 and Nov. 2015) are the only others with the monthly offensive honor since 2004.