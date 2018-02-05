Kay’s Midtown Café Open for Business [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- After years of searching for a second home, Kay's Kitchen is finally settled into their second space at the Midtown Square Mall.

With their catering business growing co-owner Jason Streit says the St. Cloud location is perfect for keeping up with the demand.

"We are better set up here in St. Cloud, to do some catering out of the kitchen. We've never really advertised that we cater but we've steadily been picking up catering business over the years."

The second location has been open for one week and so far Streit says they are looking for more help.

"I'm currently looking for one or two more cooks."

If you're interested in applying, you can do so online or stop in and fill out an application. Kay's Midtown Café offers most of your favorite Kay's Kitchen dishes. Streit says breakfast items continue to be the most popular.

"We do pretty much the basics, the basic eggs, hash browns and we do omelets in the pan so they are a real omelet."

Along with the sought after breakfast platters, their homemade pies are also a staple at the new spot.

"On our whole menu, we have a list of about 25 flavors that we can do."

Streit says the best flavor of pie is...

"My personal favorite, banana cream all the way!"

Kay's Midtown Café is now open 6:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. every day.