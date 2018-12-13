Kayden A. Spiczka, 5, Sauk Rapids

July 12, 2013 - December 11, 2018

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 17, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Kayden A. Spiczka, age 5, who passed away Tuesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Gerald Dalseth will officiate. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Sunday and one hour prior to the services Monday at the funeral home. There will be a prayer service at 6:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Kayden was born July 12, 2013 in St. Cloud to Ryan & Brianna (Austin) Spiczka. He was currently in kindergarten at Mississippi Heights Elementary School in Sauk Rapids. Kayden enjoyed playing outside, water balloon fights, playing on the i Pad, biking, Ghostbusters, Spiderman, Batman, and building things with his hands. He was loving, loveable, kind, helpful, and an excellent assistant cookie baker.

Survivors include his parents, Ryan and Brianna of St. Cloud; siblings, Katie Spiczka of Valley City, ND and Keegan Spiczka of St. Cloud; grandparents, Greg & Jean Spiczka of Rice, Cleveland & Carrie Barnes of St. Cloud; great grandparents, Frank & Elaine Austin of Richmond; aunts and uncles, Julia (Jon) Schultz of Rice, Shannon Spiczka of Boston, MA, Halie Austin of St. Cloud, Jadyn Barnes of St. Cloud; and cousins, Jordan, Jameson, Bentley and Makyah. Kayden was preceded in death by his great grandparents, Paul & Rosemary Spiczka, Lloyd & Loretta Karls.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.