Kathryn M. Stomberg, 93, Clear Lake

July 17, 1924 - January 14, 2018

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 18, 2018 at Clearwater United Methodist Church in Clearwater for Kathryn M. Stomberg, age 93, who passed away Sunday at Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell. Rev. Ken Felska will officiate and burial will be at the Clear Lake Cemetery in Clear Lake. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Clear Lake and one hour prior to the services Thursday at the church in Clearwater. Church prayers will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home in Clear Lake.

Kathryn was born on July 17, 1924 in Clear Lake, MN to Henry and Jessie (Campbell) Kirchenbauer. She grew up on a farm near Clear Lake, graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1942, and then graduated from the Minneapolis Business College. Kathryn worked in Minneapolis for IBM and stayed with her friend Viola who later became her sister-in-law. She met and married the love of her life, Lealan Stomberg on May 31, 1947. They moved to Graceville, MN to farm with Lealan’s parents for 11 years and then moved back to a farm near Clear Lake. Kathryn dedicated 41 years to the Clear Lake Elevator as the bookkeeper and after her retirement Kathryn and Lealan loved to travel to many states. She was a member of Clearwater United Methodist Church and the Clear Lake Cemetery Board. She enjoyed embroidery, baking, gardening, and playing Ginasta, Dominos and Uno. Kathryn loved animals especially cats.

Survivors include her husband, Lealan of Becker; sister-in-law, Mary Kirchenbauer of Clear Lake; nephews and niece, James and Jason Kirchenbauer of Clear Lake, Tom Lamont of Morristown and Eileen Mattison of Clear Lake; and many great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Kenneth in 2005; sisters-in-law, Vivian Gustner and Viola Hendine; and niece, Jenny Lamont.

The family of Kathryn would like to thank Shepherd of Grace Community, Country Manor Health Care Center and St. Croix Hospice staffs for the care they provided for Kathryn in the last five years.