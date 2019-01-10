Kathryn “Kathy” M. VanDenheuvel, 44, Clear Lake

November 8, 1974 - January 8, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 14, 2019 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake for Kathryn “Kathy” M. VanDenheuvel who passed away Tuesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Virgil Helmin will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:30 p.m. Sunday at St. Marcus Catholic Church and one hour prior to the services Monday also at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Clear Lake.

Kathy was born Nov. 8, 1974 in Sauk Centre to Vernon & Arlene (Koopmeiners) Freichels. She married Vance VanDenheuvel on August 6, 2011 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake. Kathy grew up in Sauk Centre and lived in St. Cloud before moving to the Clear Lake area 15 years ago. She worked as a Medical Receptionist for the Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic in St. Cloud and the Center for Diagnostic Imaging in St. Cloud. Kathy was an active and involved member of St. Marcus Catholic Church. She enjoyed decorating her home, fishing, family pictures, snowmobiling, bowling, horseshoes, softball leagues, and spending time with her sons. Kathy was a very loving, gentle, independent woman who was a very supportive wife and mother. Other people’s thoughts and feelings were very important to her.

Survivors include her husband, Vance of Clear Lake; sons, Nathan and Bryant at home; mother, Arlene (Lloyd) Schreiner of Sauk Centre; brother and sisters, Tom Freichels of St. Cloud, Debbie (John) O’Meara of Rochester and Pam Bartos of Sauk Centre; God children, Eric, Christopher, Nicole, Makayla and Miles; along with many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Kathy was preceded in death by her father; and infant brother, Gary.