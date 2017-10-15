Kathleen M. Fink, 65, Sauk Rapids

February 15, 1952 - October 11, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 16, 2017 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Kathleen M. Fink age 65 of Sauk Rapids who passed away on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Ralph Zimmerman will officiate. Burial will take place at Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to the services on Monday at the church. The Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus Father Pierz Assembly #530 will stand guard from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Parish prayers will be 4:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Kathy was born February 15, 1952 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Wendelin “Windy” and Marion (Theisen) Keller. She married Ronald A. Fink on August 29, 1970 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Kathy was employed by St. Cloud State University at the Minnesota Highway Safety Center for over 25 years retiring in 2014. Kathy was a member of Sacred Heart Parish and the Crosier Apostolate.

Kathy liked volunteering for various organizations especially the Girl Scouts, Central Minnesota Youth Soccer, Knights of Columbus and the St. Cloud Hospital.

Kathy enjoyed playing cards, going to the lake, trips to Duluth, walks, gardening, bonfires, knitting, garage sales and she especially loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Ron; children, Brian (Nicole) of Sartell, Kevin (Melissa) of Willmar, Eric (Kara) of Kimball and Kim (Nathan) Hunt of Sartell; ten grandchildren, Sarah, Andrew, William, Caleb, Christian, Jackson, Elaina, Alex, Justin and Landon; brothers and sisters, Ken of Minneapolis, Duane of Rice, Karen Kramber of Foley, Jerome of Foley, David of Phoenix, Arizona, Mary Bierschbach of Clearwater, John, Linda Schleicher, Wendy Klein, Dan, Allen and Ron all of St. Cloud.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Darrell.