Kathleen Ione Olson, 79, St. Cloud

March 31, 1939 - July 7, 2018

A Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, July 13, 2018 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph, MN for Kathleen Ione Olson age 79. She died on Saturday, July 7, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Susan Putzke a Chaplin at the St. Cloud Hospital will officiate. Inurnment will be at later date in the Benson City Cemetery, Benson, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Friday at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph.

Kathy was born on March 31, 1939, the daughter of Julius and Leila (Simonson) Iverson. She attended school in Benson, MN and Graduated from Benson High School in 1957. She married Dennis Olson on March 24, 1962 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Benson, MN. Three children were born to the union. They moved to the St. Cloud area in 1967. She worked in Food Preparation for Coborn’s Grocery Store for 22 years retiring in 2011.

She enjoyed her family very much, holding birthday parties and get-togethers for her children and grandchildren. Kathy also enjoyed trips to the casino with the kids and the companionship of her faithful cat Trevor. She also had a faithful friend who she drank coffee and gossiped with.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by; her 6 brothers, Luverne, Merlin, Hubert, Eugene, Stanley, and Gerald.