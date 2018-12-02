Kathleen E. “Kathy” Burg, 77, Lake Henry

December 23, 1940 - December 1, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Lake Henry for Kathleen E. “Kathy” Burg, age 77, of Lake Henry, who passed away on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at her home. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 (TODAY) and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday all at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Lake Henry. Recitation of the Most Holy Rosary will be held by the St. Margaret’s Christian Women and Catholic United Financial on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m.

Kathy was born on December 23, 1940 to Leo and Estella (Hess) Meyer in Lake Henry, Minnesota. Kathy was united in marriage to Linus H. Burg on September 7, 1959 at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Lake Henry. Together, they moved to their family farm where they lived for over 53 years. Along with being a farmer’s wife and homemaker, Kathy also casually worked for Koronis Sports Apparel. She was a member of St. Margaret’s Catholic Church, Catholic United Financial and Christian Women, as well as the Lake Henry American Legion Post #612 Auxiliary.

Kathy was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She relished any opportunity to spend time with her grandchildren, whether it was attending their sporting events or being a baby sitter at the drop of a hat. Kathy could never sit still and loved to work on her crafts especially, sewing, embroidery work, quilting, ceramics, crocheting and working on puzzles. She was also an avid gardener and enjoyed canning her vegetables. Occasionally, Kathy liked to let loose and go to the casino with her husband, Linus.

She is survived by her children, Dale of St. Cloud, Rick (Marian) of Lake Henry, Lori (Mark) Lieser of Paynesville, Sherry (Randy) Bertram of Spring Hill, Tami (Jeff) Funk of New Munich; grandchildren, Cody (Megan) Lieser, Grant Lieser, Amanda (Aaron) Thesing, Ashley (Chris) Meyer, Tyler Bertram, Travis Bertram, Logan Funk, Taylor Funk , Eric Sand, Sam (Tara) Sand; four great-grandchildren; sister, Mary (Frank) Bauer, of Richmond; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Meyer, and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Linus, on October 7, 2017; two unborn grandchildren; one unborn great-grandchild; brother, Alvin Meyer; sister and brother-in-law, Joanne (Cyril) Spanier, an infant sister, and godson, Dean Meyer.

A special thank you to Kathy’s neighbors, Jeff and Jackie Dahl, for their loving and compassionate help and friendship to Kathy and Linus.