Katherine E. Lemke, 67, St. Wendel

May 11, 1951 - July 16, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10AM on Friday, July 20, 2018 at St. Benedict’s Church in Avon for Katherine E. Lemke, age 67, of St. Wendel who died Monday at the St. Cloud Hospital after a short battle with cancer. Rev. Greg Miller will officiate and burial be at a later date at the parish cemetery. Family and friends may call from 4-8PM on Thursday, July 19, 2018 at St. Benedict’s Church and also one hour prior to the services on Friday. Parish Prayers will be at 4PM Thursday evening at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Avon.

Kathy was born on May 11, 1951 in St. Cloud to Steven and Marie (Raab) Schirmers. Kathy was employed at Dahlin’s Supermarket in Avon and enjoyed socializing with customers. She retired in 2017 due to health issues. Family was everything to Kathy, especially her grandchildren. She also cherished her time with the daycare kids who called her grandma and George’s grandchildren. Kathy loved holidays, especially birthdays and Christmas. She also loved taking pictures and gardening. She enjoyed crafting and attending the Little Falls Craft Fair every year with her daughter. Kathy was a very outgoing and caring person who was easy to please. She had the gift of gab and enjoyed life. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her father, Steve of St. Cloud; children, Corina (Dan) Schlichting of Rice and Jessica (Chad) Kuklok of St. Wendel; grandchildren, Jacob and Marissa Schlichting, Kendra, Braden and Brooklyn Kuklok; father of her children, Kenneth Lemke of St. Anna; siblings, Ann (Art) Chaika of St. Cloud, Lois (Dan) Scudder of St. Louis Park, and Mark (Brenda) Schirmers of Albany; significant other, George H. Bauer of Avon; and many other family members and friends.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Marie on October 20, 2017.