Katherine Ann Welter, 73, St. Joseph

January 26, 1946 - February 13, 2019

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at St. John’s Abbey and University Church in Collegeville, MN for Katherine Ann Welter, age 73. She died on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. The Reverend Robert Koopmann, O.S.B. will be the celebrant. Inurnment will be in the St. John’s the Baptist Cemetery Columbarium. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Wednesday at St. John’s Abbey and University Church in Collegeville.

Katherine was born on January 26, 1946, the daughter of Walter and Irene (Gregory) Jannicke in St. Cloud, MN. She attended school and graduated from Cathedral High School in 1964 and went on to attend college at St. Catherine’s University in St. Paul, MN. Katherine was united in marriage to Philip A. Welter on August 13, 1966 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Five children were born to this union. They made their home in St. Joseph, MN where she raised her children.

She also volunteered her time to District 742 and worked as a costumer for Quite Light Opera Company and College of St. Benedict. Katherine enjoyed gardening, camping, birding, crossword puzzles, quilting, cooking, and traveling with her husband all over Europe.

She attended church at St. Benedict Monastery Church, and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church both in St. Joseph, MN.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step father Wilfred Hoffman.

She is survived by; her husband of 52 years, Philip of St. Joseph, MN; her five children, Jason (Kelli) Welter of Champlin, MN, Shana (Matt) Holiday, of Meeker, CO, Tony (Becky) Welter of Wayzata, MN, Joel Welter of Vail, CO, and Colin Welter of Indonesia; four grandchildren, Mason, Ruby, Brodey, and Kendal; one step sister, Mary (David) Fredericksen, other relatives and many friends.