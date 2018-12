Juvenile Injured When Gunman Fires Into Vehicle

MOORHEAD (AP) -- Moorhead police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a grocery store.

Police were called to Hornbacher's about 5:30 p.m. Sunday where a number of people sitting in a car were approached by a man with a gun. Authorities say an altercation occurred and the man fired into the vehicle. A juvenile in the car was struck, taken to the hospital and later released.

The suspect is known to the victims and that it was not a random encounter. He is still at large.