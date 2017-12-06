Jury Convicts Long Prairie Man of Murdering His Girlfriend

LONG PRAIRIE -- A Long Prairie man will be sentenced in January after a jury convicted him of murdering his girlfriend last July. A three-day trial led to the conviction of 35-year-old Jose Herrera-Torres on a charge of 2nd-degree murder.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says police discovered a woman's body when they were called to a home in the 400 block of Todd Street South.

The woman, Dominga Mejia Guerrero, was last seen with Herrera-Torres by neighbors outside the home around 5:30 p.m. on July 27th. Witnesses tell authorities they heard arguing shortly after that.