Jury Convicts Long Prairie Man of Murdering His Girlfriend

Jose Torres, photo courtesy of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

LONG PRAIRIE -- A Long Prairie man will be sentenced in January after a jury convicted him of murdering his girlfriend last July. A three-day trial led to the conviction of 35-year-old Jose Herrera-Torres on a charge of 2nd-degree murder.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says police discovered a woman's body when they were called to a home in the 400 block of Todd Street South.

The woman, Dominga Mejia Guerrero, was last seen with Herrera-Torres by neighbors outside the home around 5:30 p.m. on July 27th. Witnesses tell authorities they heard arguing shortly after that.

A Todd County jury convicted Herrera-Torres last Thursday.  He'll be sentenced January 24th.

