Jury Acquits Driver of Serious Charges in Fatal I-35W Crash

ST. PAUL (AP) -- A jury has acquitted a western Wisconsin woman of felony charges in a crash that killed a Minnesota woman nearly two years ago.

Jurors on Tuesday found 36-year-old Destiny Xiong of Hudson, Wisconsin, not guilty of the most serious charges she faced _ criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation.

Prosecutors had to prove gross negligence in their case against Xiong, who hit Brea Miller and Michael Bain's car as it sat stopped in traffic on May 1, 2016. Miller, a 31-year-old St. Paul woman, died. Bain, her fiance, suffered serious injuries.

The complaint says Xiong was reaching for her dropped phone when she crashed into the couple's car on Interstate 35W in New Brighton.

Xiong was found guilty of careless driving, a misdemeanor.