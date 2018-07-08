June M. Olson, 85, St. Cloud

September 30, 1932 - July 5, 2018



Graveside Services will be 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls for June M. Olson, age 85, who passed away Thursday at St. Benedict’s Senior Community in St. Cloud. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

June was born September 30, 1932 in St. Cloud to Fredrick & Doris (Skuza) Lawrence. She married Theodore Olson, Jr. on Oct. 25, 1958. June attended modeling school as a teenager and for most of her life was a homemaker. She enjoyed fishing, cooking, baking, canning, playing scrabble, traveling, and spending time in her garden. June was known for her famous chocolate chip cookies and hosting her annual garage sale in town. She was an honest, outspoken lady who was very proud of her family.