Jump City Expected to Open in Former Bounce Adventure Space

WAITE PARK -- Kids should soon have a new place to jump and bounce around in, in Waite Park.

Jump City Indoor Bounce Park is planning on opening in the former Bounce Adventure location in the 3rd Street Plaza. The bounce park has another location in Otsego that's been open for about three years. Shawn Thompson Sr. is the owner of the business. He says he saw an opportunity to come to the St. Cloud metro area and he jumped on it.

"We knew there was one [Bounce Adventure] in St. Cloud. So we didn't want to move here because we didn't want to step on anyone's toes but then we found out they went down when we were visiting family for Christmas. So we looked into it and we decided to come up to St. Cloud."

The space is about 12,000 square feet. Thompson says it will have several bouncy features to keep kids moving.

"Jump City is going to have two jumping areas, three birthday party rooms, we're going to have private and non-private birthday parties. We're going to have a huge toddler area, like learning center. We're going to have a huge game room, with about roughly 20 different games, arcade games. I would say anywhere between 4-6 bounce houses in the jumping area. Also, obstacle courses, slide combos, regular bounce houses. I'd say that's about it."

Thompson says they hope to be open by June 1. He is in the process of getting a conditional use permit from the city. He will need that permit before officially opening in Waite Park.

Jump City is looking to hire more staff for the Waite Park location. If you are interested in applying follow the link below.