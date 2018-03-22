Julia M. Szulerecki, 97, Chaska and formerly of Sartell

November 26, 1920 - March 20, 2018

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Julia M. Szulerecki, age 97, of Chaska and formerly of Sartell who died Tuesday at Auburn Manor in Chaska. Rev. Timothy Baltes will officiate and burial will be in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Sartell. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Wednesday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Julia was born November 26, 1920 in Sartell to John & Mary (Perjonovich) Shank. She married Ray Brezinski on July 17, 1943 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Trenton, NJ, he died November 27, 1964. She then married George Szulerecki on January 21, 1977 and he died on April 29, 1986. She worked at the St. Cloud Hospital in the Dietary and Surgical Departments. Julia was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell where she was a member of the Christian Mothers. She volunteered at RSVP, Whitney Senior Center and the St. Cloud Hospital. Julia enjoyed playing cards and Bingo. She was an excellent caregiver to many.