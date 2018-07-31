Juggler Providing Laughs and Tricks at Benton County Fair [VIDEO]

SAUK RAPIDS -- The sites and sounds of the Benton County Fair are in full swing.

Spectators can enjoy everything from food, games, exhibits and even juggling.

Steve Russell has been doing his act professionally for about 40 years, entertaining crowds with his comedic skills and fancy tricks.

Most kids go through a phase of doing magic and that sort of thing, and I never got out of that phase.

His act has even taken him to some national stages.

I had the fortune to be on the Tonight Show, Regis and Kelly and Good Morning America just to name a few.

He says he loves what he does and adds it's the people that help make his show fun.

You can catch Russell on the Cottonwood Stage Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. at the fairgrounds.