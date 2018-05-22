Judy L. Erie, 76, St. Cloud

September 11, 1941 - May 20, 2018

A gathering of friends and family will be Friday, May 25, 2018 from 4-8 PM with a Celebration of Life service at 6PM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Saint Cloud. Judy L. Erie passed away on Sunday, May 20, 2018 in Sartell, Minnesota, at the age of 76. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Saint Cloud.

Judy was born on September 11, 1941, to Andrew and Constance (Andersen) Vavricka in Saint Cloud, MN. Judy’s greatest love was spending time with her family, caring for her pets, and tending to her many plants. Her favorite pets were her little dog, constantly by her side, named Patrick and Mr. C her chameleon. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She is survivied by her husband, Ron Erie of Sartell; sons, Tony Muntifering of Waite Park, Troy Muntifering of Saint Cloud, and Jamey (Theresa Theisen) Erie of Sartell; daughter, Heidi Kloss of Sartell; 6 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; 3 sisters; 1 brother; and many loving family members and friends.