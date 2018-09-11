Judith M. Carlson, 78, Upsala

June 28, 1940 - September 9, 2018

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Judith M. Carlson, age 78 of Upsala, will be 11:00 AM, Friday, September 14 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Upsala. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Judy died at her home on Sunday. There will be a visitation after 10:00 AM Friday at the church in Upsala. Christian Mother's will pray the Rosary at 9:45AM at the church in Upsala. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Judy was born June 28, 1940 in Long Prairie to Ted and Violet (Trumble) Kramer. She graduated from Long Prairie High School in 1958 and Staples Teacher Training in 1959. She began teaching in St. Rose, North Prairie and other rural schools. She took classes at St. Cloud State University and she taught remedial reading in Upsala in the 1970s. She also did substitute teaching. She married Duane Carlson on August 21, 1965. The couple adopted five children. The couple moved off the farm to Upsala in July of 2012. She loved her husband, her kids and grandkids. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Upsala and the St. Mary’s Christian Mothers.

She is survived by her children, Robert (Elaine) Carlson, Farmington; Lorelei (Mike Arndt) Carlson, Hudson, WI; Ron (Denise Gerads) Carlson, Upsala; Jeremy Carlson, Myrtle Beach, SC; Michael (Tamara) Carlson, Upsala; her brother and sisters; Kathy (Duane) Spandl, Grey Eagle; Eileen Kramer, Boston, MA; Ted Jr. (Judy) Kramer, Long Prairie; and grandchildren; Justin; Tyler; Paige; Brittany; Abigail; Landon; Jordan; and Keyona.

Judy is preceded in death by her parents Ted and Violet Kramer and her husband, Duane in 2013.