Judith “Judy” A. Nelson, 77, Sartell

May 1, 1941 – February 17, 2019

Judith “Judy” Ann Nelson, age 77, Sartell, MN, passed away on Sunday morning, February 17, 2019 at St. Benedict’s Center Therapy Suites, Sartell, MN, after a courageous fight with cancer.

A memorial gathering celebrating Judith’s life will be Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Interment will be in Lakewood Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN.

Judy was born May 1, 1941 in Minneapolis, MN, the only child of Charles and Viola (Erath) Hildebrand.

Judy graduated from Edison High School and received her BS and MS degrees from St Cloud State University. Judy was very proud to be a veteran of the United States Navy, serving during the Cold War and Cuban Missile Crisis. She married Bob Nelson, who remained a true and loving friend to the very end, even though their marriage ended in 1985. She found another soulmate and companion in Gene Marthaler.

Judy was a lifelong educator, teaching in the business department at St. Cloud Technical High School, the marketing department at St. Cloud State University, and since retiring has taught all over the world with Global Volunteers. As part of her role at St. Cloud Technical High School she placed many high school students in their first jobs.

Having a love of sales and people she worked part time at Dayton’s, starting in the downtown Minneapolis Dayton’s in high school and finishing in St. Cloud when Dayton’s ceased to exist.

She is survived by her children; son Robin (Pam) Nelson of St. Cloud, MN; daughter Rhonda Nelson of St. Louis Park, MN; son Marc Nelson of St. Cloud, MN; and son Andy Nelson of Texas. She also deeply loved the children of her companion Gene Marthaler; daughter Nancy (Bill) Goodwin of Omaha, NE; son Tom (Karen) Marthaler of Alexandria, MN; son Gary Marthaler of Los Angeles, CA; son David (Jane) Marthaler of Canton, MI; and son Paul Marthaler of St. Cloud, MN. She also has grandchildren from both families.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her companion Gene.

Because of her love of animals, memorials are preferred to Tri County Humane Society.