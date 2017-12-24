Judith E. “Judi” Finneman, 74, Waite Park

September 24, 1943 - December 22, 2017

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Judith E. “Judi” Finneman, 74, of Waite Park will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Judi passed away peacefully, at home after a six year battle with Multiple Myeloma, with family by her side on Friday, December 22, 2017. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Inurnment will be at Assumption Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are by Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Judi was born on September 24, 1943 in St. Cloud to Harold and Erma (Rosha) Benoit. She graduated from Kimball High School. Judi married Nicholas Finneman on May 21, 1966 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta. She was employed at Zapp Bank for many years prior to working alongside Nick in their family business. Later, Judi returned to banking at Stearns Bank. She retired in 2011. She was a member of St. Anthony’s Parish, past member of Holy Spirit Parish and Christian Women. She also was an active volunteer at St. Katherine Drexel School where her grandchildren attended.

Judi loved spending summers out at Cedar Lake and celebrating “Old-Fashioned” Christmas at Shinglemill Shack. She also loved supporting her grandchildren at their sporting events and proudly wore her large collection of buttons from their various sports. Above all, Judi treasured spending time with her family and will be remembered for her strong faith and acts of kindness.

She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Nick; children, Eric (Jaci) of St. Augusta; Andrea (Brett) Nelson of Clear Lake; four grandchildren, Tory, Abigail and Nicholas Nelson and Andrew Finneman; Lana (Ron) Nornberg of Little Falls, Dawn (Ron) Grossinger of St. Michael, Brian Benoit of South Haven, Rebecca Benoit (Jack Peterson) of Cokato and Craig Benoit of South Haven; brothers and sisters-in-law, Wayne (Leanne) Chirhart of St. Cloud and Nancy (John) Giffel of Huntington Beach, CA; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

We would like to thank Dr. Al Khatib and the staff of Coborn Cancer Center, Dr. Leither and the staff of CentraCare Kidney Center and CentraCare Hospice for their exceptional and compassionate care during Judi’s illness. They are the true representation of the “hands and feet of Christ” on Earth.

Memorials are preferred.

“Even though she is gone from our earthly sight, we will continue to see her in everything that is good and beautiful in the world.”