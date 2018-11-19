Judith A. “Judy” (McManus) Mueller, 78, St. Cloud

August 23, 1940 - November 18, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 Noon on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church for Judith A. “Judy” (McManus) Mueller, age 78, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Sunday, November 18, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital, surrounded by family, after a courageous battle with many chronic illnesses. Reverend Gregory Lieser will officiate. Private family burial of the urn will be at Assumption Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the Church.

Judy was born on August 23, 1940 to Harold and Irene (Arneson) McManus in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Judy was a 1958 graduate of St. Cloud Cathedral High School and served as the class reunion chair until 2018. She was united in marriage to Robert J. “Bob” Mueller on November 24, 1962 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. They were married for 57 years. Judy loved interacting with people. She worked for Popp, Colt and Contardo Dentists, Nameth Orthodontics, and Maurice’s. Judy was also a model for the Crossroads Mall Annual Fashion Show. Judy loved to give of her time and talents by volunteering for various organizations in the St. Cloud Area, including: Meals on Wheels, the Cancer Society, March of Dimes, in memory of her twin granddaughters and for Life Source, where she educated and spoke at various hospitals and organizations on the importance of organ donation, in memory of her son Kelly. She was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, who she referred to as her second family, where she helped with Bible Study, teaching religion, serving Sunday Breakfasts and served as an usher.

Judy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be remembered for her outgoing personality and love of spending time with her family and friends. The brightest light in Judy’s life were her granddaughters and their accomplishments. She especially enjoyed spending time at the cabin on Lake Hubert in Nisswa, where she held the lake record for the largest Largemouth Bass caught. Judy loved dancing, whether she was dancing in a competition or to her favorite song at home. She was an exceptional baker, often making her three hour chocolate chip cookie recipe and fudge. Along with baking, Judy enjoyed crafting, especially making flower arrangements and painting ceramics. Judy was also an avid Minnesota sports fan, and loved to watch the Minnesota Wild, Vikings and Twins as well as the Notre Dame Football Team.

She is survived by her husband, Bob; children, Bob, of Roseville and Monica (Ron) Schreiber, of Litchfield; granddaughters, Machaela (fiancé Eric Balsavich) Schreiber, of Hudson, WI, and Grace Kelly Schreiber, of Litchfield; sister, Monica (Telly) Deters, of Shoreview; and many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and special friends.

Judy is preceded in death by her parents; son, Kelly in 1992; and twin granddaughters, Hope and Holly Schreiber in 1998.

A special thank you to Dr. Abigail Taylor, the cardiology team, and the medical staff of CentraCare, Assumption Nursing Home, and the St. Cloud Hospital for their loving and compassionate care of Judy.