Judith A. Heckmann, 76, Clearwater

December 18, 1941 - May 16, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 24, 2018 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Clearwater for Judith A. Heckmann, age 76, of Clearwater, who passed away on May 16, 2018 at her home. Reverend Dennis Backer will officiate. Burial will be at the parish cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday, all at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Clearwater. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Church.

Judy was born on December 18, 1941 to Michael and Irene Hoff in Northfield, Minnesota. She was united in marriage to Loren A. Heckmann on September 8, 1962 at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Minneapolis. Above all, Judy loved her family and had many good times and wonderful memories with them. She treasured the many dear friendships she developed throughout her life. Judy was an exquisite musician, singing in her church choirs and various choral groups.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Loren; children, David (Andy), Lynn (Jeff) Brewer, John (Kimberly), and Craig (Kayla); nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.