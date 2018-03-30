Judge Stands by White Bear Lake Ruling, Criticizes DNR

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ A judge is standing by her previous ruling directing the state to restrict groundwater pumping and lawn watering to protect White Bear Lake and its aquifer.

Ramsey County Judge Margaret Marrinan on Thursday denied a request by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to stay her September ruling and its request for a new trial.

Marrinan criticized the agency for what she called a "stunning'' history of failing to comply with state laws aimed at protecting the environment.

Residents of White Bear Lake sued the DNR in 2013 after the lake shrank. The judge agreed with the plaintiffs after a monthlong trial.