Judge Rules in Favor of Minnesota Woman Bitten by Police Dog

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ A Minnesota federal judge says a woman bitten by a police dog last year deserves a jury award because the St. Paul officer handling the animal was reckless.

U.S. District Judge John Tunheim says in his ruling that the actions of officer Thaddeus Schmidt ``were more than negligent'' and resulted in a violation of Desiree Collins' constitutional rights.

Reports say Tuesday that a jury trial at a later date will determine how much the city should pay Collins.

Collins' lawsuit says Schmidt had the dog on a 20-foot leash as he searched for two burglary suspects. The 52-year-old woman was taking out her trash when the dog latched on to her left leg and then her right arm in September.