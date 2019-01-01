Joyce (Winkelman) Runo, 54, Cambridge

May 5, 1964 - December 31, 2018

Joyce (Winkelman) Runo age 54 of Cambridge, MN passed away December 31, 2018 at her home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Saturday, January 5, 2018 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Duelm. Rev. Virgil Helmin will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Friday, January 4, 2018 at the Foley Funeral Home with Parish Prayers at 6:00 PM. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Joyce Marie (Winkelman) Runo was born on May 5, 1964 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Delmer and Mary Ann (Lamkin) Winkelman. Joyce graduated from Foley High School in 1983. She worked in banking in New Jersey for many years before moving back to Minnesota. She enjoyed gardening, cooking & baking and loved animals. Joyce battled diabetes since the age of 3 and endured many health issues. She was a loving and kind person and will be greatly missed by her family.

She is survived by her son, Patrick (Lucinda) Runo, of Grasston, and a granddaughter, Isabella, and 9 brothers and sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Sharee Seppelt.