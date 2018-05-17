Joyce Poganski, 87, St. Cloud

July 23, 1930 - May 16, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 24, 2018 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Joyce Poganski, 87, of St. Cloud who died Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at Cherrywood Advanced Living in St. Cloud. Rev. Tom Knoblach and Rev. Patrick Sullivan will concelebrate and entombment will be in Assumption Mausoleum. Friends and relatives may call from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at Holy Spirit, and one hour prior to mass on Thursday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Joyce was born on July 23, 1930 in St. Cloud to Frank and Kathryn (Kuebelbeck) Mohr. She was a 1948 graduate of Cathedral High School. On October 11, 1952 Joyce married Roger Poganski at St. Augustine’s Church in St. Cloud. Joyce worked for 5 years as a bookkeeper for the Stearns County Welfare Office. Joyce and Roger had 5 children (4 boys and 1 girl), and she cherished her role as a stay at home mother raising her children. Joyce was a dedicated volunteer and enjoyed helping others wherever and whenever needed. She was a Cub Scout den mother, taught religion to special education children, served as a charter member of the St. Cloud Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Greeters and volunteered many years for Catholic Charities Food Shelf. She was a member of Christian Mothers at Holy Spirit Catholic Church and volunteered there regularly with her beloved church friends. Joyce enjoyed playing tennis and bridge with her “bridge group” and traveling with her husband. Her most treasured time was being at the lake cabin with her family and many wonderful friends. Joyce’s family was the love of her life and she treasured them all.

Joyce is survived by her five children, Roger “Rock” (Marcia) of Grey Eagle, Rick (Kim) of St. Cloud, Randy (Christine) of St. Cloud, Rob (Lisa) of St. Cloud and Jan (John) Schnettler of St. Cloud and her 14 grandchildren, Ashley (Joe) Holmseth, Craig; Brittney, Austin; Meghan (Robb) Ksiazek, Beth (Joe Dan) Baker, Curran (Jillian), Drew, Adam; John, Thomas “TJ” (Amber) Poganski; Matt, Mike and Maddie Schnettler; 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Peggy Powers of Annapolis, MD and brother, Richard (Marilyn) Mohr of St. Cloud.

Joyce is preceded in death by husband, Roger; parents Frank and Kathryn Mohr and brother-in-law, Tom Powers.