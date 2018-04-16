Joyce Phillips-Kunkel, 91, Cold Spring

June 27, 1926 - April 13, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Joyce Phillips-Kunkel age 91, who died Friday, April 13, at Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11:00 – 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 in the St. Boniface Catholic Church Narthex.

Joyce was born in Cold Spring, MN to Thomas and Nellie (Berday) Bohnen. She was the oldest of six children. Joyce graduated from St. Boniface High School, Cold Spring in 1944. During the war she went to work at the Chargale Defense Plant in St. Cloud. After the war Joyce attended one year at St. Cloud Business College. On June 5, 1948 Joyce married her high school sweetheart, Armand (Pee Wee) Phillips. They lived in Cold Spring and raised their seven children. Joyce went back into the work force when their 2 youngest were pre-school age. She worked 1 ½ years at Herbergers in St. Cloud and 39 years at First National Bank (now known as Granite Community Bank in Cold Spring). Joyce loved working and loved being with people. While at the bank she was instrumental in starting up the Rocori S.A.I.N.T. Project, a program where gently used bikes were fixed and new toys were built for local children.

Joyce served on the Rocori Senior Center Board, Assumption Court and Assumption Home boards and John Paul Apartment board. She was a life-long member and greeter for St. Boniface Church, a member of the Christian Women, and belonged to the Red Hatters. Joyce enjoyed going to plays and shows of all kinds. She loved playing cards (especially bridge) and belonged to numerous groups. Joyce loved to travel, shop, spend time fishing, and be with people.

Joyce was married to Armand till his passing on June 22, 1990. Six years later she married Dr. Alphonse Kunkel on August 16, 1996. They did all the fun things mom always enjoyed until his passing on September 17, 2007.

Joyce is survived by her children, Peg (Steve) Dietman of St. Cloud, Sue Phillips of Henderson, NV, Nancy (Randy) VanOverbeke of St. Cloud, Michael (Suzanne) Phillips of Cold Spring, Johnny (Ann) Phillips of Cold Spring, Mary (Gene) Van Havermaet of Cold Spring; son-in-law, John Grecula of Plymouth; sister, Shirley Manuel of Cold Spring; brother, Thomas Bohnen of Sartell; grandchildren, Becky (Ashley) Brandt, Tim Grecula, Jeff (Nicole) Dietman, Kristin Stelter, Jennifer (Erik) Ditlevson, Chaise (Cynthia) VanOverbeke, Kari (Nate) Court, Patrick Schmitz, Reanna Phillips, Robbie Phillips, Ben Phillips, Jamie Phillips; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Armand Phillips, Al Kunkel; daughter, Karen Grecula (2014); sisters, Yvonne Merten (2014), Bernice Decker (2016) and Marlene Macias (2016).

Joyce was a wonderful mother and will be greatly missed. The family would like to thank everyone for the exceptional care given to her, especially at Assumption Court, Assumption Home and CentraCare Hospice. All the wonderful help she received will never be forgotten.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred for the Rocori S.A.I.N.T. Project; c/oGranite Community Bank, 202 2nd Ave. So., Cold Spring, MN 56320.