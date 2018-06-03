Joyce Olson, 67, Holdingford

September 5, 1950 - June 2, 2018



Services celebrating the life of Joyce Olson, age 67 of Holdingford, will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 6th at the Community Country Church in Holdingford. A private burial with her family will be in the Highland Cemetery in Holdingford later on Wednesday. Joyce died at her home with her family around her bed after a long battle with cancer. There will be a visitation after 10:00 AM, Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Joyce was born September 5, 1950 in Minot, ND to Charles and Evelyn (Howe) Olson. She grew up in Minot and then moved to Holdingford. She worked for Fingerhut and then the Holdingford School District. She was also very active in her church and with the Pedals to Petals Garden Club in Holdingford. Joyce enjoyed doing volunteer work for others in her community.

Joyce is survived by her brothers and sisters, Imogene (Derry) Crouch, England; Ruthe (Mike) Odden, Holdingford; Dorothy Olson, Arizona; Don (Sandee) Olson, Ohio; Robert Olson, Washington; Ron (Taryce) Olson, North Dakota and Pete (Jan) Olson, Arizona. She is also survived by 23 nieces and nephews and 40 grandnieces and grandnephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Kenneth Olson, Chuck Olson and sister, Marian Geiser.