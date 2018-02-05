Joyce M. Schwarzkopf, 90, Clear Lake

September 3, 1927 - February 1, 2018

Memorial Services will be held later for Joyce Marilyn Schwarzkopf age 90 of Clear Lake who died on Thursday, February 1, 2018 at the Talahi Care Center in St. Cloud, MN.

Joyce was born September 3, 1927 at Minneapolis, MN the Daughter of Harry P. and Madge L. (Cravens) Shafer. She married Milton G. Schwarzkopf on March 30, 1944 at St. Cloud, MN. She was a wonderful and caring mother, grandma and great grandma. She enjoyed farming, horseback riding and traveling. Family time was the most important time for her.