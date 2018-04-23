Joyce E. Ziemann, 93, Sartell

March 25, 1925 - April 23, 2018

Funeral services will be at 11 AM on Friday, April 27, 2018 at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud for Joyce E. Ziemann, age 93, of Sartell who passed away on Monday, April 23, 2018 at Country Manor Campus in Sartell. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate and burial will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery, Princeton. Visitation will be from 9:30 - 11AM on Friday at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Joyce was born March 25, 1925 in St. Cloud to Hiram J. and Anna K. (Schmidt) Harrington. This “beautiful brown eyed gal” married Oscar “Bud” R. Ziemann on April 21, 1945 in Grand Rapids. The couple owned and operated Bud’s Hamburgers in Bemidji, Falls Motel in International Falls, Dairy Queen in Brooklyn Park; and various other businesses prior to their retiring in St. Cloud.

Joyce is a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, and Women of the Moose. She enjoyed Bingo, pull tabs, Polka Dancing, listening to music, shopping, reading, spending time with friends, cooking and baking; adding a special dash of love into her chocolate chip cookies, cinnamon rolls, and BBQ sauce for her Baby Back Ribs.

Joyce was a fun, loving, caring and a determined warrior and survivor of many medical challenges. She had a great sense of humor, but above all else she was the “protector” caring for her family and friends.

Joyce is survived by her children, Carolyn (Jim) Mackai of Babbitt, Michael (Judi) of St. Cloud, Cindy (David) Howe of Monticello, Thomas (Debra) of Stillwater; daughter-in-law, Mary Uelmen of Eau Claire, WI; grandchildren, Melissa (Jim) DeLeo, Michael (Christine) Mackai, Chris (Katie) Howe, Ryan (Katie) Howe, Jason (Mandy) Ziemann, Zachary Ziemann, Michael (Kelsey) Howe, John Ziemann, Benjamin (Kelsey) Ziemann, Alissa (Tom) Spaniol; step granddaughters, Amanda (Antonio) Sandoval, Samantha (Clay) Hamilton; great grandchildren, Kristiana Deleo, Brandon Mackai, Isaac Howe, Talia DeLeo, Jacob Mackai, Maggie Howe, Lily Howe, Jack Ziemann, Sawyer Howe, Oaklee Howe, Olivia Howe, Miranda Mackai, Lucy Ziemann, Oliver Ziemann, Colbie Howe, Zoey Ziemann; step great grandchildren, Isaac Sandoval, Ximena Sandoval and very special friend, Joyce Husu.