Joyce E. (Dougherty) Slade, 83, Isanti

February 14, 1934 - August 5, 2018

Joyce E. (Dougherty) Slade, age 83 of Isanti, was heavenly discharged from her life as she passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Prairie Senior Cottages, Isanti, MN, on Sunday, August 5, 2018. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton. Pastor Karri Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery following services.

Joyce Elizabeth Dougherty was born as a Valentine’s Day baby on February 14, 1934, in Minneapolis, to Eugene and Lenore (Webber) Dougherty. She was married to Richard David Walch in Minneapolis in 1954. After their separation, Joyce was then married to Earl Slade on June 22, 1987, at the Anoka County Courthouse. She worked at Control Data for over 15 years, doing refurbishing and soldering. Joyce had many passions including gardening, fishing, and doing many types of crafts, especially crocheting. She loved to create pot holders, towels, and baby blankets for her many grandchildren. She was a kind, joyful, and playful woman who shared her love with everyone around her. Joyce was especially proud to be a wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Joyce is survived by her children, Debra (Brad) Boos of Moose Lake, Richard (Teresa) Walch of Ostego, Tammy (Eric) Turnquist of Andover, Wanda (Patrick) Miskavige of Isanti, and Jim (Donna) Slade of AR; 15 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; sister, Ethel Craddock-Davis of LA; and sweetheart, Ray Gustafson, who helped take care of Joyce in her final days.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Richard Walch and then Earl Slade; step-daughter, Cindy Slade; daughter-in-law, Teresa Walch; and siblings, Gene Dougherty and Mary Schendel.

A special thanks from the family to the amazing and loving staff and residents of Prairie Senior Cottages in Isanti.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association of MN, in loving memory of Joyce.