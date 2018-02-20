Josephine Saatzer, 90, Sauk Rapids

March 9, 1927 - February 17, 2018

Funeral services will be at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, February 22, 2018 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN for Josephine Saatzer age 90 of Sauk Rapids, MN. She died on Saturday, February 17, 2018 at Ridgeview Assisted Living in Sauk Rapids. The Reverend Timothy Gapinski will be officiating. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery at Little Falls, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Thursday at Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Mrs. Saatzer was born on March 9, 1927 in Sauk Rapids, MN the daughter of John and Cecilia (Yozamp) Stawarski. She grew up in the Sauk Rapids where she also attended school. On September 17, 1945, she was united in marriage to Ernest M. Saatzer at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Two children were born to this union. She lived her whole married life in the St. Cloud area.

She enjoyed her rose flower garden, cooking and baking for her family, the Friday and Saturday night dances at the V.F.W. Club. Josephine also enjoyed collecting Seraphim Angels which have been proudly displayed in her home. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park, MN.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Ernest on July 4, 2015 and son John Saatzer on June 11, 2015, and her brother Richard Stawarski.

She is survived by; her son Steve (Sheila) Saatzer of Richville, MN; her daughter-in-law, Carol Saatzer of Pendleton, OR; one granddaughter DeAnna Saatzer of Portland, OR; and two sisters, Sharlene Wallack of St. Cloud, and Darlene (Gene) Anderson of Sauk Rapids; other relatives and many friends.