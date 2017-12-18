Josephine A. Pfeifer, “JoAnn,” 80, Princeton

May 9, 1937 - December 14, 2017

Josephine A. Pfeifer, “JoAnn,” age 80, Princeton, passed away on Thursday, December 14, 2017, at the Caley House. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, December 20, 2017, at 11 AM at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Princeton, MN. Visitation for family and friends will be at the funeral home on Tuesday, December 19, 2017, from 4-7 PM and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

JoAnn was the oldest of three daughters born to Edward and Astrid (Olson) Snee of Minneapolis, MN. She graduated from Our Lady of Peace High School in St. Paul. Shortly after high school, she started work at Northwestern Bell as a telephone operator. For those that knew her best, this was a perfect job as JoAnn loved to talk on the phone. She married Louis “Louie” Pfeifer on June 3, 1961, and lived in Minneapolis until 1971. They then moved to “farm” on Sandy Lake in rural Sherburne County, and proceeded to live there for 40 years. It is here that JoAnn learned to like country living as a homemaker and mother raising her children Rosie and “Eddie.” JoAnn found peace in the Lord and enjoyed studying the Bible and church activities in Princeton, MN. She will be best remembered as a peaceful, God-loving, gentle person that was a good friend and mother. In her later years, JoAnn enjoyed socializing with her friends at the Caley House and cherished her time spent with her family and grandchildren. Most recently, JoAnn enjoyed her time spent helping the lunch ladies at the Caley House with clean up duties.

JoAnn is survived by her daughter, Roseanne (Erni) Smith of Princeton; son, Edward (Susan) Pfeifer of Woodbury; four grandchildren, Kelly Barnes, Leah Barnes, Emma Pfeifer, and Lucas Pfeifer; three bonus grandchildren, CJ Sedam, Jocelyn Smith, and RaeAnn Smith; and two sisters, Sandra Kieser of Minneapolis and Nancy (Bill) Armstrong of Poway, CA.

She was preceded in death by her infant daughter; husband; parents; and brother-in-law, Jim. May she rest in peace with the Lord.