Joseph Pauly, 54, Cold Spring

September 29, 1963 - August 1, 2018

A celebration of life will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at River of Life Assembly of God in Cold Spring for Joseph Pauly, age 54, who died Wednesday evening due to an accident at his home. A gathering of relatives and friends will be from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the church. Arrangements are with Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring.

Joe was born on September 29, 1963 in St. Cloud, MN to Edwin and Danna (Drontle) Pauly. He was raised in Cold Spring and after graduating from Rocori High School he joined the Army. He spent his life as an innovator, mechanic and entrepreneur. Joe worked several jobs before starting his first business, Granite Wright, and the last several years he ran his own trucking business contracted by ColdSpring. He was a hard worker and perfectionist. Joe loved machines and was very mechanical; there was nothing he couldn’t fix and was always tinkering. Joe met the love of his life, Tammy Hennen, at a very critical time in both of their lives. Joe and Tammy were meant for each other and were married on May 12, 1995. Tammy had 2 beautiful girls he took under his wings and after they were married they were blessed with 3 more girls. Joe was given the houseful of women he always wanted. He loved making people laugh, he was a wonderful father and protector; the rock of his family. Joe always put his family first.

Survivors include his wife, Tammy; parents, Edwin & Danna Pauly; children, Kelsey (Nathan) Pilgram and their children, Amelia, Gabriel, Elynorah, Rosalee; Krista (Jody) Clark and their children, Kai, Riley; Sarah Pauly, Abigail Pauly, Isabella Pauly; siblings, Danna Lee (Vic) Ehresmann, Michael (Judy) and Randy (Cheryl).

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clara and Ferdinand Drontle and Mildred and John Pauly.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to support the Pauly family are preferred to Harvest Bank, Joe Pauly Family Fund at PO Box 70, Kimball, 55353.