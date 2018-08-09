Joseph L. Kritzeck, 66, St. Cloud

September 30, 1951 - August 9, 2018

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at St. Mary’s Cathedral (Upper Church) for Joseph L. Kritzeck, age 66, of St. Cloud who passed away at his home with family by his side on Thursday, August 9, 2018 after a seven month battle with cancer. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Burial will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Holy Trinity Parish Cemetery in Winsted.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday and after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Joe was born on September 30, 1951 in Hutchinson, Minnesota to Leo and Lorraine (Millerbernd) Kritzeck. He married Eva Campos on June 24, 1981 in Guanajuato, Mexico. Joe worked for many years as a Purchaser for Northwestern Supply Co. and most recently in maintenance at St. Cloud State University.

Joe enjoyed camping, four wheeling and tinkering with motors. He especially loved all the time spent with his family.

He is survived by his wife; sons, Adam (Steph) Kritzeck of Luxemberg, Matt of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Ben, Abby, and Mason; mother, Lorraine of Becker; sisters and brothers, Audrey (Greg) Dishman of Santa Rosa, CA, Greg (Sharon) of Clear Lake, Mary (Bruce) Norman of Bloomington, Robert (Marlene) of Howard Lake, Carolyn (Doug) Chalupsky of Winsted, Jon (Denise) of Clear Lake; and many nieces and nephews.

Joe is preceded in death by his father.