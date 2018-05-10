Joseph “Joe” T. Scheffler, 31, Crosby

May 19, 1986 - May 9, 2018

10Mass of Christian Burial will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Joseph “Joe” T. Scheffler, age 31, who passed away on Wednesday, surrounded by his family, at his parent’s home in Sartell. Rev. Ralph Zimmerman will officiate. Visitation will be Monday from 4-8 p.m. at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the church.

Joe was born May 19, 1986 to Eldon and Carla (Castagneri) Scheffler in St. Cloud. He married Shannon Tidd on October 29, 2011 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. In 2014 they made their home in Crosby where Joe was a Landscape Manager at RemWhirl. Joe loved doing anything outdoors, especially fishing, camping, and hiking on the North Shore with his family. He was strong-willed, yet compassionate and sensitive. Joe was a wonderful husband, son, brother and dad. He was the biggest kid of them all; having water fights, Nerf wars and loved being together as a family.

Joe is survived by his wife, Shannon of Crosby; children, Nolan and Lucy at home; parents, Eldon and Carla of Sartell; brother, Matt (NaCole) of Sartell; sister, Heidi of Maple Grove; nieces and nephews, Ava, Jakson, Bekett, Ryker and Quinn.

Joe was the first INDY Warrior. INDY is a foundation whose mission is to provide love, faith and financial support to cancer warriors and their families. Joe battled an aggressive brain tumor for two years. He fought hard for his family and was never willing to quit and let cancer win. In his words, “…the only choice I have is to live, and to live to the fullest of my ability. I can’t change the outcome nor dwell on what could be.” Joe, you will continue to be our Warrior and YOU are not done yet.

For further information on the #indytribe, visit www.im-not-done-yet.com