Joseph J. Utecht, 85, St. Cloud

23Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 26, 2018 at St. Mary’s Cathedral (Lower Church) for Joseph J. Utecht, age 85, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Thursday, February 22, 2018 at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Sauk Rapids. Reverend Douglas Liebsch will officiate. Burial with military honors will take place on Tuesday at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.

Family and friends may call after 9:30 a.m. on Monday at the Church. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Joe was born on March 19, 1932 in Richmond, Minnesota to Alexander and Mathilda (Barten) Utecht. He served honorably in the United States Army. On May 25, 1968 he married Dorothy A. Loehlein at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. Together they lived in Richfield, New Munich, and Sauk Centre. Joe worked in construction and also at Kraft Foods. He was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral, the Knights of Columbus Council #5276 and the Eden Valley American Legion.

Joe loved the outdoors, nature, and working in the garden. He was a hunter and fisherman. He also enjoyed reading about wildlife.

He is survived by his wife; sons, Michael (Tina) of Lakeville and Mark (Jeanette) of Lonsdale; grandchildren, Kirsten, Garret, Amanda, Matthew, Sarah, Samuel, and Luke; brothers and sisters, Aggie Steil, Roman Utecht, Gregor (Loretta) Utecht, Sr. Joan Utecht, Betty (Al) Tibbetts; son-in-law, Carlos Neal; and many nieces and nephews.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Matthew; daughter, Michelle M. (Utecht) Neal in 2017; and sister, Eileen Kern.

A Special Thank You to St. Croix Hospice and Good Shepherd Nursing Home for all the care given to Joe during his stay.