Joseph A. Gorsegner, 31, St. Francis

November 24, 1986 - May 31, 2018

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton, for Joseph A. Gorsegner, age 31 of St. Francis, who passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 31, 2018, in Oak Grove, MN. Pastor Joel Severson will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery immediately following services.

Joseph Allen Gorsegner was born on November 24, 1986, to Rick Gorsegner and Jana (Kottke) Gifford in Coon Rapids, MN. He was the happiest child that was always smiling which he passed down to his son, Sylas. He enjoyed camping, fishing, four-wheeling, bonfires, and going on adventures with his family. Joe had a huge heart and was a caring, loving person. He loved joking around and making people laugh, made friends no matter where he went, and always had a hug for you. He was a loving husband, father, son, and brother who will be dearly missed.

Joe is survived by his wife, Landy Gorsegner of St. Francis; son, Sylas Gorsegner; parents, Rick Gorsegner (Janine Meckola) of Isanti and Jana (Randy) Gifford of Isanti; siblings, Hope (Peter) Costa-Stern of Coon Rapids, Laura (Rob) Kriesel of Zimmerman, Scott Gifford of Isanti, Ethan (Katrina) Meckola of Isanti, Danielle (Nick) Erickson of Isanti, Kayla Meckola of Isanti, and Desiree Davidson of Isanti; and grandparents, Char Gorsegner and Chester (Judy) Kottke of St. Francis.